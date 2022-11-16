Watch CBS News
ISP trooper injured after pursuit, crash in Roseland

By Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An Illinois state trooper is in the hospital Wednesday morning after a pursuit to stop carjacking suspects ended in a crash.

Illinois State Police said just after midnight, troopers were pursing the suspects driving a small white Volkswagen. The high speed pursuit ended with the suspects crashing into a poll on the sidewalk at 95th and Cottage Grove.

The the police squad car was damaged in the crash and one trooper was injured. The trooper's condition was stabilized. 

Two other people were injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Police said two suspects are in custody.

This crash is under investigation. . 

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on November 16, 2022

