ISP trooper hurt in crash involving semi on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois State Police trooper is recovering after crashing into a semi-truck on the Bishop Ford Memorial Freeway Friday morning.

ISP said around 4:11 a.m., a squad car driven by the trooper was traveling in the left lane of I-94 near 115th Street when another car abruptly changed lanes in front of it.

The squad braked hard to avoid hitting the other car and lost control before sliding off the roadway to the left – striking a guardrail. The squad car then swerved right, striking the semi, ISP said.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

No additional information was available.