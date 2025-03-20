Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-290 in DuPage County, 4th Scott's Law crash this year.

An Illinois State Police squad car was hit Thursday morning while handling an earlier crash in DuPage County.

State police said around 8:18 a.m., the trooper was at a crash on the westbound I-290 ramp to Illinois 390 westbound in Itasca.

The trooper was inside the squad car, which was parked on the left shoulder with its emergency lights activated when a Saturn Vue hit its rear.

Both the trooper and the Saturn driver, a 44-year-old Glen Ellyn woman, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and a Scott's Law violation.

This is the fourth Scott's Law-related crash reported this year. Last year, 21 crashes were reported.

For the first offense, those who violate the law face fines between $250 and $10,000. If the other person is injured, the violator's driver's license is suspended for six months to two years.