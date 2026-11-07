Illinois State Police searching for driver in New Lenox, Illinois, hit-and-run

Illinois State Police are asking for help to catch a hit-and-run driver who left a person injured in New Lenox, Illinois, last weekend.

It happened last Sunday, Nov. 1, along eastbound Interstate 80 near Maple Road sometime between 3:10 and 3:19 a.m.

Investigators say a passenger in a car got out to inspect the damage from a minor crash when they were hit by a passing car — described as a white, silver, or black sedan — that fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam video of the crash is asked to contact Illinois State Police Zone 1 at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.