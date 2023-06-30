Watch CBS News
Local News

ISP investigating 2-car crash on southbound Dan Ryan Expressway at Taylor Street

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating a two-crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.

They say the crash happened in the southbound lanes at Taylor Street.  

It is unclear If anyone was injured.

All southbound lanes have been closed for investigation. Traffic is being diverted off Taylor Street.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.  

First published on June 30, 2023 / 6:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.