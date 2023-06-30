ISP investigating 2-car crash on southbound Dan Ryan Expressway at Taylor Street
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating a two-crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.
They say the crash happened in the southbound lanes at Taylor Street.
It is unclear If anyone was injured.
All southbound lanes have been closed for investigation. Traffic is being diverted off Taylor Street.
No further information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
