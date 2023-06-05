Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated showers possible Tuesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front could bring a few showers on Tuesday, especially from daybreak until around lunchtime.

But then the area is expected to see clearing from mid-week through Friday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

She's also watching a front this weekend that could bring rain chances starting Saturday afternoon, but then tapering off Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: HAZY & MILD. LOW 62.

TUESDAY: PASSING SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 75.

WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 74.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 4:54 PM

