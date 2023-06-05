Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated showers possible Tuesday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front could bring a few showers on Tuesday, especially from daybreak until around lunchtime.

But then the area is expected to see clearing from mid-week through Friday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

She's also watching a front this weekend that could bring rain chances starting Saturday afternoon, but then tapering off Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: HAZY & MILD. LOW 62.

TUESDAY: PASSING SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 75.

WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 74.

