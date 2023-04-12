Islamic Circle of North America Relief to launch toy giveaway for Eid

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Muslim-based charity wants to make Eid celebrations just a little easier for families - with a massive toy giveaway.

The Islamic Circle of North America Relief in Chicago hopes to hand out 1,000 toys to kids for the holiday.

Eid ul Fitr commemorates the end of Ramadan on April 21. Ramadan is one of the holiest months of worship, fasting, and giving.

You can head to the ICNA Relief at 2811 W. Devon Ave. on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the giveaway.