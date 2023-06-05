Watch CBS News
Non-profit hosting migrant donation drive on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A non-profit organization is holding a donation drive to help migrants and others today.

The Irish American Heritage Center, located at 4626 N. Knox Ave., will be hosting the drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They're asking for medical items, hygiene items including pads, books, food, and water.

Items can be dropped off at the heritage center's parking lot.

June 5, 2023

