Non-profit hosting migrant donation drive on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A non-profit organization is holding a donation drive to help migrants and others today.
The Irish American Heritage Center, located at 4626 N. Knox Ave., will be hosting the drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
They're asking for medical items, hygiene items including pads, books, food, and water.
Items can be dropped off at the heritage center's parking lot.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.