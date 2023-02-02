Iowa refunds Orange Krush group order, saying tickets were 'falsely' purchased

The Orange Crush student section read The Daily Illini newspaper while the visiting Maryland Terrapins are introduced on February 7, 2020. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-court battle over ticket sales has both the University of Iowa and University of Illinois crying foul.

Iowa athletic officials have refunded about 200 tickets that they say the Illinois student cheering section – the Orange Krush -- purchased fraudulently.

In a statement released on Twitter, Orange Krush said Iowa officials "invalidated all 200 tickets that the Orange Krush had legally purchased." The Krush said they received their tickets in October. "It is against the spirit of competition and rivalry, two outstanding attributes of the Big Ten Conference, to make this decision."

However, the Iowa ticket office discovered that the Krush misrepresented themselves as a local Boys & Girls Club to obtain the tickets. As a result, the ticket costs were refunded, and the tickets will be donated to a local Boys & Girls Club in Iowa.

"The Iowa Athletics Department became aware of a discounted group ticket order for the Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game on behalf of an Illinois chapter of the Boys & Girls Club," the university said in a statement.

"In following up with that organization, it became clear this was not factual."

"When contacting the individual who made the original ticket order, they admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the non-profit organization."

It was unclear which Boys & Girls Club was contacted, but there is a chapter in Champaign. It was also unclear when the discrepancy was discovered or whether Iowa would have sold the tickets directly to Orange Krush.

A university spokesman declined further comment and referred CBS 2 to their original statement. The terms of service on Iowa's website clearly state's that the university can rescind tickets at their discretion. In their statement, Orange Krush made no mention of the Boys & Girls club ruse.

CBS 2 has reached out to Orange Krush for comment and will follow up with updates.

Members of the Orange Krush sit near the top of Welsh-Ryan Arena after posing as Northwestern fans in 2013. (Photo by Craig Pessman.)

The Orange Krush plans a road trip every year to a visiting basketball arena and is known for disguising their identity until the game starts.