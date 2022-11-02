Watch CBS News
Local News

IO Theater reopening Thursday for first time since pandemic

/ CBS Chicago

IO Theater reopening Thursday for first time since pandemic
IO Theater reopening Thursday for first time since pandemic 00:55

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The IO Theater will reopen Thursday, more than two years after the pandemic forced them to close thier doors.

Now under new management, the Lincoln Park improv theater has undergone extensive renovations. The rennovations include updated spaces for the audience, new stages, an improved bar and more. 

The theater has been hosting virtual classes until now, but members say being all together again face-to-face is what they're most excited about. 

"It's really important for the community because you need those spaces like Annoyance (Theater) like IO to work out your material, to create your material," IO Theater's Katie Caussin said. 

Tickets are now on sale at ioimprov.com.  

First published on November 2, 2022 / 5:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.