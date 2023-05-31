Watch CBS News
Investigators return to scene of fire that killed estranged wife, three kids of Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators were back at the scene of a fire that killed the estranged wife of a Chicago firefighter and his three children back in March.

Our cameras spotted those investigators at the house near Rutherford and Wrightwood in the Montclare neighborhood.

The cause of the fire still has not been determined.

We've reached out to the Chicago police and fire departments.

Police would only say detectives are investigating, and the fire department didn't respond.

