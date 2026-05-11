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Pothole shuts down one lane of eastbound I-80 at Center Street bridge in Joliet until Tuesday morning

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum,
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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A large pothole in a lane of eastbound I-80 on the bridge at Center Street has shut the lane down, and it will remain closed until early Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded around 7:15 a.m. for a large pothole in the bridge deck.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where crews were working to repair the damage.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said just before 1 p.m. that the lane will remain closed overnight as repair work is completed.

If weather permits, IDOT said they expect the repair work to be finished and the lane reopened by 5 a.m. Tuesday, but cautioned it could take more time for the concrete to set and gain sufficient strength to support traffic. 

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