Pothole shuts down one lane of eastbound I-80 at Center Street bridge in Joliet until Tuesday morning

A large pothole in a lane of eastbound I-80 on the bridge at Center Street has shut the lane down, and it will remain closed until early Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded around 7:15 a.m. for a large pothole in the bridge deck.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where crews were working to repair the damage.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said just before 1 p.m. that the lane will remain closed overnight as repair work is completed.

If weather permits, IDOT said they expect the repair work to be finished and the lane reopened by 5 a.m. Tuesday, but cautioned it could take more time for the concrete to set and gain sufficient strength to support traffic.