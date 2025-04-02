5 semi-trailer trucks tip over on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana; northbound lanes closed

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 were closed in northwest Indiana on Wednesday afternoon, after five semi-trailer trucks tipped over amid high winds, police said.

Indiana State Police said the semis rolled over in the northbound lanes of I-65 about one mile south of the Lowell exit.

It's believed they toppled over due to a strong gust of wind as thunderstorms were moving through the area. CBS News Chicago chief meteorologist Albert Ramon said wind gusts were as strong as 50 mph in northwest Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off of I-65 at Indiana State Road 10. Drivers should expect lengthy delays.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.