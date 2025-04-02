Watch CBS News
Local News

5 semi-trailer trucks tip over on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana; northbound lanes closed

By
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

5 semi trucks overturned on I-65 in northwest Indiana
5 semi trucks overturned on I-65 in northwest Indiana 01:40

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 were closed in northwest Indiana on Wednesday afternoon, after five semi-trailer trucks tipped over amid high winds, police said.

Indiana State Police said the semis rolled over in the northbound lanes of I-65 about one mile south of the Lowell exit.

It's believed they toppled over due to a strong gust of wind as thunderstorms were moving through the area. CBS News Chicago chief meteorologist Albert Ramon said wind gusts were as strong as 50 mph in northwest Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.  

Northbound traffic was being diverted off of I-65 at Indiana State Road 10. Drivers should expect lengthy delays. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.