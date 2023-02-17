Southbound I-57 to be reduced to one lane near I-294 interchange for pavement repairs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- South suburban drivers be warned; part of Interstate 57 might be congested overnight, because of pavement repairs.
The southbound lanes of I-57 will be reduced to one lane between the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and the CSX Railroad Bridge (near Dixmoor) between midnight Friday night and no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Illinois Tollway, depending on the weather.
Electronic message signs and construction signs will be posted to alert drivers to the construction work.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.