Southbound I-57 to be reduced to one lane near I-294 interchange for pavement repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South suburban drivers be warned; part of Interstate 57 might be congested overnight, because of pavement repairs.

The southbound lanes of I-57 will be reduced to one lane between the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and the CSX Railroad Bridge (near Dixmoor) between midnight Friday night and no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Illinois Tollway, depending on the weather.

Electronic message signs and construction signs will be posted to alert drivers to the construction work.