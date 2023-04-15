Instituto Del Progreso Latino giving away prom dresses, suits on Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Prom season is almost here.

Soon hundreds of students will be on the hunt for the perfect dress.

Instituto Del Progreso Latino is working with community organizations to give away more than 600 dresses, suits, and other accessories.

The goal is to make sure every high schooler has the chance to look and feel special on prom night.

The event happens today in the Heart of Italy neighborhood, from 9 a.m. to noon near 25th Street and Western Avenue.