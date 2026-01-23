Federal government watchdogs deny Duckworth's request for joint probe of immigration agents' use of force

A pair of government watchdogs have denied U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth's request to conduct a joint investigation into federal agents' tactics during immigration enforcement operations in the Chicago area.

In October, Duckworth sent a letter to the inspectors general for the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security calling for a joint investigative task force into federal agents' use of force amid Operation Midway Blitz, and to recommend any necessary corrective actions.

On Wednesday, DHS inspector general Joseph Cuffari sent Duckworth a letter denying that request, saying he and his counterpart at the DOJ determined that their agencies could "conduct appropriate oversight without establishing a task force."

"We agreed that our offices will maintain close coordination on cases, as appropriate, when doing so would enhance the investigation," he wrote.

Cuffari would not confirm or deny any ongoing investigations into ICE or Border Patrol agents' use of force.

In a statement, Duckworth blasted the response from Cuffari.

"For the last year, Illinoisans have watched in horror as Trump's lawless agents attacked citizens, tear-gassed police officers, ripped children out of school and dragged teachers out of daycares as toddlers watched—and then turned around and lied about their actions," Duckworth said. "The Trump Administration's disregard of the truth and aversion to accountability are deep-seated—and their blatant lies about what ICE is doing have been repeatedly called out by federal judges, including some appointed by Trump himself. For these Inspectors General to suggest that DHS's widespread, unlawful violence and abuse that is engulfing our communities does not warrant a joint investigative task force is unacceptable."

Specifically, Duckworth pointed to the shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis as a reason for a joint inspector general probe into federal agents' use of force during ongoing immigration operations.

"ICE literally killed a U.S. citizen in broad daylight in Minneapolis, and Trump's DOJ not only refused to investigate the incident, but is trying to target Renee Good's widow—a perversion of our legal system so appalling that six federal prosecutors resigned to avoid participating," Duckworth said. "We desperately need more oversight of ICE. Regardless of whether these IGs are separately investigating specific use-of-force incidents—and I hope they are—a joint task force to investigate this sprawling pattern of abuse and lies should be the bare minimum."

Cuffari said his office or the DOJ inspector general would notify Duckworth if they open any investigations related to her concerns, and would share any relevant reports with her office.