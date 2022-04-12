One man dead, two rushed to hospital after stone collapses from East Garfield Park building
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead and two people were injured when part of a building collapsed in the West Garfield Park neighborhood late Tuesday, and one remained hospitalized.
The collapse happened at a graystone and masonry three-flat building at 3418 W. Jackson Blvd. The cornice that ran along the edge of the roof failed and collapsed onto an overhead porch structure, sending stone crashing down to the front stairs and the ground.
Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
One man was trapped under heavy stone debris, and crews worked with tools to free him. The Fire Department confirmed the man did not survive.
Firefighters left the building with the man's body on a stretcher. It was taken away in an ambulance.
CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the building dates back from the turn of the last century. The architecture of the building resembled the Parthenon – with a pitched roof in front, and a cornice hanging overhead to deflect water from the walls.
The building failed an inspection in 2015. The owners were cited for eight different violations, including "[failing] to maintain the exterior walls of a building or structure free from holes, breaks, loose or rotting boards or timbers and any other conditions which might admit rain or dampness to the walls."
An inspector said that the first through third floors had washed out mortar.
