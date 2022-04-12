One man dead, two rushed to hospital after stone collapses from East Garfield Park building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead and two people were injured when part of a building collapsed in the West Garfield Park neighborhood late Tuesday, and one remained hospitalized.

The collapse happened at a graystone and masonry three-flat building at 3418 W. Jackson Blvd. The cornice that ran along the edge of the roof failed and collapsed onto an overhead porch structure, sending stone crashing down to the front stairs and the ground.

Still and box porch collapse. 3418 west Jackson. One person trapped and critical. Two others transported serious to critical to Stroger pic.twitter.com/pE4JFSY0cw — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 12, 2022

Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

One man remains trapped under heavy stone debris at 3418 Jackson. Grave condition. Crews working with tools to free victim. pic.twitter.com/bagmuRyYhP — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 12, 2022

One man was trapped under heavy stone debris, and crews worked with tools to free him. The Fire Department confirmed the man did not survive.

Firefighters left the building with the man's body on a stretcher. It was taken away in an ambulance.

STREAMING NOW: Porch Collapse In East Garfield Park Chicago police and firefighters are responding to reports of a porch collapse in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. At least three people are hurt, including one person trapped. Chopper 2 is live at the scene. https://cbsn.ws/3E5D2QO Posted by CBS Chicago on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the building dates back from the turn of the last century. The architecture of the building resembled the Parthenon – with a pitched roof in front, and a cornice hanging overhead to deflect water from the walls.

The building failed an inspection in 2015. The owners were cited for eight different violations, including "[failing] to maintain the exterior walls of a building or structure free from holes, breaks, loose or rotting boards or timbers and any other conditions which might admit rain or dampness to the walls."

An inspector said that the first through third floors had washed out mortar.