Infant in critical condition after two children, ages 1 and 5, pulled from Tippecanoe River in NW Indiana

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

An infant was in critical condition and a 5-year-old also was being treated at the hospital, after being pulled from the Tippecanoe River on Sunday morning in northwest Indiana.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials said conservation officers responded to a home in Winamac around 10:50 a.m., after Pulaski County dispatchers received a 911 call about a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old were found struggling in the river behind a home on Stamper Drive. Winamac is located about 100 miles southeast of Chicago.

When officers arrived, family members said the children had been playing outside when they went into the river. Relatives pulled the children from the water after hearing the 5-year-old's cries for help.

The two children and two adults were taken to Pulaski Memorial Hospital for treatment. The 1-year-old was later transferred to Riley Children's Hospital in critical condition. Conditions were not available for the other three.

Indiana DNR conservation officers were investigating with the assistance of Winamac police, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, Pulaski County dispatchers, and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 4:00 PM CST

