Infant in stroller, man rescued after falling into water at Belmont Harbor, police said

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle,
Eleanor Coatar

CBS Chicago

An infant and a man were rescued after winds blew them into the water at Belmont Harbor on Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said it happened around 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive. 

First responders said two people were blown into the water and rescued by witnesses, one of them being an 8-month-old girl in a stroller.

She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. 

The man is also expected to be OK. 

