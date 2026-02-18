Infant in stroller, man rescued after falling into water at Belmont Harbor, police said

An infant and a man were rescued after winds blew them into the water at Belmont Harbor on Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said it happened around 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

First responders said two people were blown into the water and rescued by witnesses, one of them being an 8-month-old girl in a stroller.

She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

The man is also expected to be OK.