Industrial building catches fire in Bedford Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An industrial building caught fire in Bedford Park Tuesday morning.

The building was under demolition, in the 5900 block of West 65th Street., when the fire started around 1:30 a.m., according to the Bedford Park fire chief.

There are around 75 firefighters on the scene due to the size of the building.

The fire department is concerned for the safety of residents in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.