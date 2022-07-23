Indiana State Police trooper struck while investigating separate crash on I-80

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) – An Indiana State Police trooper was struck while investigating a separate incident on Interstate 80 Saturday morning.

Police said troopers were investigating a suspicious incident on I-80/94 west of Calumet Avenue.

While troopers and the Hammond Fire Department were on scene to assist, a crash occurred separately from the original dispatch, Authorities said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound at an extremely high speed when it crashed into a Hammond Fire truck and a black 2009 Subaru.

The Subaru then spun out of control striking a black 2012 Dodge Journey that was parked on the right shoulder. This collision pushed the Journey into the trooper who was standing between the Journey and the concrete barrier wall -- pinning him against the wall.

The trooper was able to free himself from the crash and requested medical assistance. He was transported to Munster Community Hospital for treatment and later released.

The driver of the Dodge Charger attempted to flee but two Good Samaritans placed their vehicle in front of the fleeing suspect. One of the Good Samaritans, who was armed with a handgun, exited the truck and drew his weapon, and ordered the suspect to stop, authorities said.

The suspect complied and was transported to Munster Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released into custody.

The suspect, Bryan K. Smith, 23, from North Carolina, was identified as the driver of the Charger.

The passenger in the Dodge Charger, a 23-year-old female from Chicago Heights, IL, sustained serious injuries and was flown to Christ Advocate Hospital for treatment.

Her current condition is not known. None of the other drivers or any other officers or firefighters sustained any injuries. A Glock .45 handgun was recovered from inside the Dodge Charger, police said.

The eastbound lanes of I-80/94 were closed for several hours for crash investigation and scene cleanup.