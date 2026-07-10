Indiana State Police trooper shot on I-94 in Michigan City, Indiana

An Indiana State Police trooper was injured in a shooting on I-94 in Michigan City on Friday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the trooper was shot near the U.S. 41 interchange around 7:30 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

The trooper was taken to a hospital in South Bend.

Video from the scene shows a large police investigation near a Speedyway gas station off the expressway.

Indiana State Police are expected to provide an update later Friday morning.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.