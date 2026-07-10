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Indiana State Police trooper shot on I-94 in Michigan City, Indiana

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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An Indiana State Police trooper was injured in a shooting on I-94 in Michigan City on Friday morning. 

According to Indiana State Police, the trooper was shot near the U.S. 41 interchange around 7:30 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. 

The trooper was taken to a hospital in South Bend. 

Video from the scene shows a large police investigation near a Speedyway gas station off the expressway. 

Indiana State Police are expected to provide an update later Friday morning. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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