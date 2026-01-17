Indiana State Police mourn loss of retired K9 Nikan

Indiana State Police on Saturday announced that retired K9 Nikan has died.

The K9 retired in 2022 and was known for his "exceptional work ethic, calm demeanor, and unwavering loyalty to his handler, Sergeant Justin Hansen," the department said.

ISP said he played a vital role in numerous investigations with his uncanny ability to sniff out illegal drugs with incredible results. His stats included sniffing out 1,126 pounds of marijuana, 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 18 pounds of ecstasy, 38 pounds of cocaine, 4 pounds of crack, 12 pounds of heroin, and and $2,397,293.00 in cash.

Following his retirement, Nikan remained a beloved member of the Hansen family.

"For handlers, a K9 is not only a law enforcement asset, but they are a trusted partner, friend, and companion whose bond extends beyond the uniform," ISP said.

The Hansen family wanted to recognize Vale Park Animal Hospital for the care they provided Nikan throughout his career, during retirement, and in his final days.