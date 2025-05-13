Indiana State Police arrest Derek Pixley for 2022 cold case murder of Brittney Boman in Clark County

Indiana State Police announced they have made an arrest more than two years after the death of a Henryville woman.

Police said on the night of Oct. 2, 2022, a Clark County dispatch center received a 911 call to report a woman had been shot on Brownstown Road in Henryville.

There, responding deputies from the Clark County Sheriff's Department found Brittney Boman, who was taken to the University of Louiseville emergency department for treatment. She remained hospitalized until she died on December 30, 2022.

Monday, Indiana State Police cold case detectives arrested 33-year-old Derek James Pixley of Borden, Ind., for Boman's murder. He was put in custody Monday night in Scott County without incident, state police said.

Police did not offer details about what led them to Pixley as a suspect or any further details about what led to Boman's shooting.

Pixkley remains in custody at Clark County Jail. Indiana State Police said the investigation ins ongoing.