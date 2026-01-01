Indiana's SNAP ban on candy, sugary drinks begins Jan. 1. Here's what to know.

Indiana residents who rely on food stamps might be in for a surprise as the new year begins. Most candy and sugary drinks will no longer be eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits starting Jan. 1.

The new restrictions on candy and sugary drinks are something retailers and shoppers said they didn't ask for.

"It's going to cause a lot of confusion, potentially long lines," said Omar Musleh, manager of Fresh County Market in Gary. "I could definitely already tell by the feedback that we're receiving that a lot of people are unhappy with it."

Musleh said switching over their system to handle the SNAP changes in Indiana will take some time.

"In our POS system, we need to be able to go in and be able to put in exactly what's eligible for SNAP and what isn't," he said.

Any place in Indiana that accepts SNAP benefits must abide by this new change in policy. The changes are part of Gov. Mike Braun's "Making Indiana Healthy Again" initiative, aimed at enhancing nutrition, and backed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The changes were part of an executive order signed by the governor in April.

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Mitch Roob said it's common knowledge that fruit is a better option for a sweet treat than candy.

"We all know that. We want to incentive the eating of fruits and vegetables and lean meats," he said.

Indiana Grocery and Convenience Store Association President Joe Lackey said retailers are not happy with the change.

"It's going to be confusion," he said.

Lakcey said more than 70,000 UPC codes for candy and sugary drinks must be switched.

"They're signing it, saying, 'Hey, we're liable and we did this. We're in compliance with what you said we had to do,'" he said.

What is considered a sugary drink under the new rules in Indiana? Items like sports drinks, soft drinks, and energy drinks all fall into the category. Candies like chocolate and gummies also will not be eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits.

"People are hurting in a lot of ways, financial. They're trying to make it," said shopper Oliver Crenshaw.

Retailers have a 90-day grace period after the new rules go into effect to get their system switched over.