Indiana Senate to vote on banning abortion Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Indiana senate will vote on a proposed abortion ban Saturday.

If passed, it would mean abortions would not be allowed in Indiana at any stages of pregnancy, except in cases of rape incest and when the mother's health is at risk.

On Thursday, the Senate voted down an amendment to the proposal eliminating some exceptions.

They did approve some changes, like allowing the Indiana Attorney General to prosecute violations when a county prosecutor refuses.

Changes like this are the reason Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order Thursday, protecting patients from other states who come to Chicago for abortions.

The order prohibits any city agency from taking part in legal proceedings initiated by another state that wants to impose civil or criminal action against any person or entity for providing legal reproductive healthcare in Illinois.