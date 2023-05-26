Watch CBS News
Indiana police rescue 40 dogs from suspected puppy mill

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Lake County, Indiana, rescued more than 40 dogs from a suspected puppy mill.

Detectives said they received a tip about a man buying an unusually large amount of dog food and medical supplies. Police searched a home in Crown Point and a barn near Rensselaer and discovered dozens of dogs.

At least four were dead.

Lake County Animal Adoption and Control are treating the rescued animals. A 41-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the operation.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 10:35 PM

