Indiana police rescue 40 dogs from suspected puppy mill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Lake County, Indiana, rescued more than 40 dogs from a suspected puppy mill.

Detectives said they received a tip about a man buying an unusually large amount of dog food and medical supplies. Police searched a home in Crown Point and a barn near Rensselaer and discovered dozens of dogs.

At least four were dead.

Lake County Animal Adoption and Control are treating the rescued animals. A 41-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the operation.