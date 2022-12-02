Meet us at the Market: 3 Indiana nurses continue a tradition

CHICAGO (CBS) – Right across the street from CBS 2, the Christkindle Market adds an enormous burst of energy to our neighborhood here in the Loop.

For many who visit, it's a cherished annual tradition.

Each Friday afternoon until Christmas weekend, we'll introduce you to some of the visitors who help us get into the holiday spirit. And perhaps you too will "meet us at the market."

With 23 days until Christmas, a comfortable 46 degrees outside, the Christkindle Market was packed this Friday afternoon. For Taryn Barrow, Michelle Rivera and Karen Parker, a short train ride from northwest Indiana brought them to a place with many warm memories.

"Oh it's a tradition," Rivera said. "The city, it's so beautiful."

The vibrant sights and delectable scents, and some cool drinks, are especially welcome for Barrow, Rivera and Parker after many challenging days since March 2020. They're nurses who've been serving patients in a pandemic.

"Taking care of people that are not able to take care of themselves and being that person for them," Rivera said.

Williams: "You have to love people to do what you do?"

Rivera: "Love it. Love people."

"Stress-reducing" is what they call venturing out to Christkindle Market, a continuing tradition.

Here's hoping that all for the three have done to heal others, they're finding warm times in Chicago's Loop.

"I used to come with my children, and now I come with friends," said Rivera. "It's such a great time."

Christkindle Market is being held for its 26th year in the Loop.