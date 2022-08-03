Indiana lawmakers propose changes to Senate-approved abortion ban
CHICAGO (CBS)-- In Indiana -state house lawmakers proposed new changes to a state senate approved abortion ban.
The House version gives victims of rape or incest 10 weeks to get an abortion. There are also more exceptions to protect the health of the mother.
It also removes the Attorney General's ability to take over jurisdiction of county prosecutors.
More amendments may be brought before the House Thursday with a possible vote on Friday.
