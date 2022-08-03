Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana lawmakers propose changes to Senate-approved abortion ban

/ CBS Chicago

Indiana lawmakers propose changes to Senate-approved abortion ban
Indiana lawmakers propose changes to Senate-approved abortion ban 00:48

CHICAGO (CBS)-- In Indiana -state house lawmakers proposed new changes to a state senate approved abortion ban.

The House version gives victims of rape or incest 10 weeks to get an abortion. There are also more exceptions to protect the health of the mother.

It also removes the Attorney General's ability to take over jurisdiction of county prosecutors.

More amendments may be brought before the House Thursday with a possible vote on Friday.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 11:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.