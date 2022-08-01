Watch CBS News
Indiana House back in session Monday before vote on abortion ban

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Indiana House goes back in session Monday afternoon before they are expected to vote on a near total abortion ban.

Protesters jammed the hallways at the statehouse when the bill passed the republican controlled Indiana Senate over the weekend, with the minimum number of votes needed.

The bill outlaws abortion from the time of implantation. That makes it one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation.

The Indiana measure does allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

August 1, 2022

