Indiana GOP picks late Rep. Jackie Walorski's campaign director, Rudy Yakym, to replace her on ballot

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A little more than two weeks after her death Indiana Republicans have picked a candidate to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski on the November ballot.

She was killed in a car crash on Aug. 3, along with two members of her staff.

During a caucus vote on Saturday, the party selected her former campaign director, Rudy Yakym, to run against Democrat Paul Steury.

Yakym will run for both a special election to finish out the rest of Walorski's term, as well as a full two-year term.

Despite getting into the race late, he's confident he can persuade voters.

"We have 80 days to do it, but we will not be out worked, we will not be out-organized. In the 80 days that we have to do this, we'll be meeting with as many Hoosiers as we possibly can to hear their concerns and hear what's on their minds," he said.

He has the endorsement of Walorski's husband.

