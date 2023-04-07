Indiana first responders rescue 6, including a baby, from burning building
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Quick thinking police officers rescued six people from a burning house, including a baby.
Early Monday morning, dispatchers got a call about people trapped in a house in Frankfort, Indiana, outside of Lafayette. Flames and heavy smoke trapped people on the second floor.
Officers grabbed a ladder and got people out safely through a window. A person nervously handed over a baby in a car seat and said "please don't drop her."
The officers involved in the rescue will be honored at a later date.
