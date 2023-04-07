Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana first responders rescue 6, including a baby, from burning building

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Indiana first responders rescue 6, including a baby, from burning building
Indiana first responders rescue 6, including a baby, from burning building 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Quick thinking police officers rescued six people from a burning house, including a baby.

Early Monday morning, dispatchers got a call about people trapped in a house in Frankfort, Indiana, outside of Lafayette. Flames and heavy smoke trapped people on the second floor.

Officers grabbed a ladder and got people out safely through a window. A person nervously handed over a baby in a car seat and said "please don't drop her."

The officers involved in the rescue will be honored at a later date.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 5:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.