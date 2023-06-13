Police searching for suspect in string of Lincoln Park robberies

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for the person behind a series of robberies in Lincoln Park Monday night.

Police said a woman was walking, near Armitage Avenue and Larabee Street, when a man ran up to her from behind. The offender hit and pushed her before stealing her phone.

A similar attack was reported 10 minutes later near Lincoln and Webster avenues.

No arrests have been made.