Police searching for suspect in string of Lincoln Park robberies

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for the person behind a series of robberies in Lincoln Park Monday night. 

Police said a woman was walking, near Armitage Avenue and Larabee Street, when a man ran up to her from behind. The offender hit and pushed her before stealing her phone.

A similar attack was reported 10 minutes later near Lincoln and Webster avenues. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on June 13, 2023 / 9:43 AM

