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Inbound Kennedy Expressway lanes partially blocked near Grand Avenue by hanging metal

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway are partially blocked by hanging metal.

Illinois State Police said trooper responded to eastbound I-90 near W. Grand Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a 3-vehicle crash involving a semi and two cars.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

In the aftermath of the crash, a huge piece of metal could be seen dangling from the overpass. Multiple inbound lanes are blocked as a result, causing a massive traffic snarl and backup. Drivers are encourage to avoid the area if possible.

No further information was immediately available. 

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