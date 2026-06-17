Inbound Kennedy Expressway lanes partially blocked near Grand Avenue by hanging metal
Inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway are partially blocked by hanging metal.
Illinois State Police said trooper responded to eastbound I-90 near W. Grand Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a 3-vehicle crash involving a semi and two cars.
Two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.
In the aftermath of the crash, a huge piece of metal could be seen dangling from the overpass. Multiple inbound lanes are blocked as a result, causing a massive traffic snarl and backup. Drivers are encourage to avoid the area if possible.
No further information was immediately available.