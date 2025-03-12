Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs denounces 3 a.m. protest at his house

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs on Wednesday condemned an overnight protest outside his home.

Frerichs said a group of demonstrators with a bullhorn gathered outside his house at 3 a.m., demanding that he divest from "Israel bonds."

Frerichs also shared a photo of a sign written on cardboard reading: "Michael Frerichs, we'll be back! Divest before then!"

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs

Frerichs released a statement reading:

"I will always defend the right of people to peacefully protest. But coming to my home with bullhorns at 3 a.m. and frightening my family simply goes too far. This is intimidation to cause fear through scare tactics. They made it clear as they were leaving that they would continue to harass my wife and children where they sleep until my office divests from Israel Bonds. I won't back down from these threats. I stand by the investment decisions I've made."

The State of Illinois purchased an additional $10 million in Israel bonds just last week.

The bonds underwrite the Israeli government and military.