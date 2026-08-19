Illinois Tollway board approves toll rate hike starting in 2027 to fund $26.5 billion capital improvement plan

The Illinois State Toll Highway Authority Board on Wednesday unanimously approved a major increase in tolls starting next year to help fund future maintenance and repairs.

The board voted to approve the hike to fund a 15-year, $26.5 billion improvement plan to repair bridges and install new technology along Illinois tollways.

Starting Jan 1, 2027, drivers of passenger vehicles will pay an average of 45 cents more per toll, and drivers of commercial vehicles would pay 30% more per toll.

The tollway board also approved automatic inflation-based increases every two years starting in 2029.

Currently, tolls run as low as 30 cents and as high as $1.50 at various toll plazas.

Tollway officials first announced the proposed toll hike in June, and before Wednesday's vote the board held a series of public meetings to gather public input before the vote.

The last time tolls went up in Illinois was in 2012.