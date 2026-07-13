Illinois lawmakers propose toll hike tied to $26.5 billion road improvement program

Illinois lawmakers are on pace to institute the state's largest toll hike ever.

A new proposal could cost motorists an additional 45 cents starting next year.

A pass through the Illinois toll system already costs anywhere from 30 cents to $1.50 per trip with an iPass and more without it.

Drivers said the hike would be inconvenient, but unavoidable.

"Right now it's not a great time for adding expenses anyway," said Art Peevey.

"I could take like a separate route, but I mean that's just not very convenient, so I mean, I'll probably just bite the bullet on it," Declan said.

It's 45 cents for regular motorists, but a 30% increase for commercial trucks.

"Yeah, we've, we've told our members, we want our members out there," said Don Schaefer, president and CEO of Mid-West Truckers Association.

Schaefer represents 4,500 members for the association and says they feel left out of the conversation—adding truckers will likely pass the additional costs to consumers and possibly reroute shipments to avoid the tollway system entirely, particularly for long-haul routes through Chicago.

"You know, those costs are gonna have to be paid by the consumer," Schaefer said. "You know, if we're shipping goods, shipping services, if we're doing something, that just, that's part of the cost of doing business. And, you know, thus it gets, you know, it gets passed on. It has to get passed on."

The price hike is tied to a 15-year capital improvement program, with an estimated $26.5 billion price tag—Money that would go to road widening, bridge repair, and new technology.

The tollway Authority is holding public meetings through July 24. The first will be held at the Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago.

Comments can also be submitted online through August 3.