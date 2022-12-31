Illinois Supreme Court puts SAFE-T Act on hold, leaving cash bail in effect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has put the SAFE-T Act on hold for the entire state.

It was supposed to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1 and eliminate cash bail for criminal cases.

The stay will be in effect until the Supreme Court rules on the merits of the case as to whether it is consitutional, and that could take months.

Wednesday a judge in Kankakee County ruled parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional, just a few days before cash bail was set to be eliminated statewide.

The ruling by 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington late Wednesday found that the pretrial release portions of the SAFE-T Act violate the separation of powers clause of the Illinois Constitution, and will not take effect in 65 counties that had sued to block the abolishment of cash bail. Other provisions of the law, including body camera requirements for police departments, and new police training mandates, will go into effect as planned on Jan. 1.



Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who have defended the law, pledged to appeal the judge's ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court.