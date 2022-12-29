Judge rules bail reform, pretrial release provisions of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, prosecutor says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge in Kankakee County ruled parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional, according to a prosecutor who was a plaintiff in the case.

The Kankakee County State's Attorney's office announced the ruling by 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington late Wednesday, saying it had happened earlier in the day. We have yet to hear from a court official, the State of Illinois, or any of the other 64 Illinois state's attorneys who were plaintiffs in the case.

The new law, set to go into effect Sunday, Jan. 1, eliminates cash bail – among other things. The Kankakee County State's Attorney's office Judge Cunnington ruled the pretrial release and bail reform provisions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional.

The Kankakee County State's Attorney's news release said the immediate effect is that these provisions of the SAFE-T Act will not go into effect in the 65 counties that were party to the lawsuit. Cook County is not one of those counties.

In the ruling, according to the Kankakee County State's Attorney's office, Judge Cunnington found that that "had the Legislature wanted to change the provisions in the Constitution regarding eliminating monetary bail...they should have submitted the question on the ballot to the electorate at a general election."

He also stated the Illinois General Assembly's action violated Separation of Powers and "stripped away" the court's ability to ensure the safety of victims and victims' families, according to the Kankakee County State's Attorney's office.

Other provisions in the SAFE-T Act such as body cameras were upheld, the release said.

Just weeks ago, Illinois state lawmakers passed a revised SAFE-T Act – after months of criticism and concerns over its elimination of cash bond. But the revision was not enough to prompt 65 state's attorneys across the state to drop their lawsuits challenging it.

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe argued that the act is unconstitutional for several reasons. He argued first, it's vague; second, it violates crime victims' rights; third, because its passage violated legislative rules and procedures; and fourth, because it infringes on the court's power.

But the attorney for the State of Illinois told Judge Cunnington the state's attorneys' arguments are an overreach. The attorney for Illinois said there are many precedents that discount the plaintiffs' arguments, and he also argued that the law would only be unconstitutional if it unduly infringes upon judicial power.

On Wednesday night, Rowe released the following statement:

"Today's ruling affirms that we are still a government of the people, and that the Constitutional protections afforded to the citizens of Illinois – most importantly the right to exercise our voice with our vote – are inalienable. The Act was a 765-page bill passed during a lame duck session under cover of darkness at 4:00a.m., affording legislators less than one hour to read it and vote on it, and denying the general public any opportunity to offer comment or input. It amended the State Constitution and eroded the constitutional protections of the Victim Rights Act, all while disenfranchising the people of their Constitutional right to vote on such reforms. The people of Illinois deserve better than that, and today's verdict condemns the Act for exactly what it is: unconstitutional."

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) also released a statement:

"Today's ruling is a victory for the often neglected victims of crime and the men and women of law enforcement who wear the badge every day. Legislation of this magnitude must not only be judged on substance, but also on process. In that regard, the Illinois Democrats failed Illinoisans. "In order to fix this one-sided, anti-law enforcement, and anti-victim act, it is imperative to have a transparent and substantive negotiation with all interested parties, not just a few stakeholders and political insiders. The people of the State of Illinois deserve nothing less."