Illinois State Trooper struck on Bishop Ford near 130th Street in Scott's Law crash

An Illinois state trooper was inured in a Scott's Law crash on the northbound Bishop Ford Monday night.

Illinois State Police said the trooper was handling a traffic crash on northbound I-94 near 130th Street around 10 p.m., parked in the far right lane with their emergency lights on, when their squad car was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Impala that had not moved over.

The trooper was in the squad car at the time of the crash.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said. The 33-year-old driver of the Impala was not injured.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed, following too closely and a violation of the Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law. Illinois drivers are required to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency lights or hazards activated.

This is the fifth Scott's Law crash of 2025 so far, Illinois State Police Said.

Violating the Move Over Law results in a fine of between $250 and $10,000 on the first offense; if someone is injured in the crash, the violator's driver's license is required to be suspended for six months to two years.