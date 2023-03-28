Watch CBS News
Illinois state senators to roll out plan to cap cost of insulin at $35

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois Senate Democrats want to make insulin affordable.

On Tuesday, they will roll out their plan to cap the drug at $35.

Pressure has been mounting to bring the cost of the drug down after a growing number of people with diabetes said they had to ration their insulin. Some families adding they've lost loved ones who had to do it as well, because of its soaring price.

The Juvenile Diabetes Center said the cost has risen 600% in the last 20 years. That is doing a huge disservice to the inventors who wanted to make sure everyone that needed this drug had access to it.

Earlier this month, a number of major drug-makers announced plans to cut the cost of their insulin.

