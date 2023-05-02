Photos: State police response to deadly pileup on Interstate 55

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois Sate Police responded to a deadly pileup on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Monday.

ISP shared these photos, capturing the dramatic response and recovery during a dust storm.

There are six confirmed fatalities. A total of 37 people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life threatening. The victims span from 2 years old to 80 years old.

One of the victims who died was identified late Monday as Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin.

Police confirmed there were 72 vehicles involved in the crash.

The crash was caused by a dust storm. Excessively high winds blew soil from farms onto the roadway. The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust warning for the area, specifically Sangamon, Christian, and Shelby counties on Monday.

The Environmental Protection Agency was on the scene since there was a significant diesel spill.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross were on the scene as well.

Police are expected to provide an update later Tuesday.