Illinois State Police investigating fatal shooting of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez by ICE agents in Franklin Park

Illinois State Police are now investigating federal agents on the front lines of last year's immigration sweep around Chicago known as "Operation Midway Blitz."

ISP confirmed they're investigating the death of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, who was shot "at close range" by a federal agent in Franklin Park last September.

ICE agents said Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, originally from Mexico, was trying to flee when they attempted to stop his vehicle, and he tried to ram agents with his car.

Franklin Park police asked the state police to open the investigation shortly after receiving new information from the Illinois Accountability Commission last week.

The Cook County State's Attorney says it will play a supportive role in the ISP investigation.