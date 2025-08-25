Driver flees after overnight wrong-way crashes on I-57 on Chicago's South Side

Three cars, including an Amtrak police squad car, were involved in wrong-way crashes on I-57 early Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

State police said troopers responded to I-57 at 111th Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of crashes involving a car driving in the wrong direction.

The red Hyundai Sedan was driving north in the southbound lanes when it struck a White Dodge Durango at 147th Street, then a short time later crashed into an Amtrak Police squad car at 111th Street.

The drive ran away from the second crash, state police said.

No injuries were reported in either crash, police said. Lanes were closed for a time overnight but have since reopened.

An investigation remains open and ongoing, Illinois State Police said.