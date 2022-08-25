Watch CBS News
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tests positive for COVID-19

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has tested positive for COVID-19, and experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced Thursday.

White, 88, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, and will be working from home while in quarantine, his office said.

He is double-vaccinated and has received two booster shots, and will follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health while quarantining, his office said.

White tested positive on the same day as Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 10:58 AM

