Illinois extends expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards until July 31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois residents with expired driver's licenses, learner's permits, or ID cards are getting an extra four months to renew them.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office announced Friday that expiration dates for driver's licenses, learner's permits, and ID cards are being extended until July 31. Those expiration dates previously had been extended until March 31, but White's office said it is giving people more time so they don't need to rush out to renew, especially during inclement weather.

White's office has extended the expiration dates for driver's licenses, learners permits, and ID cards multiple times during the pandemic to limit the number of people visiting Drivers Services Facilities.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) or CDL learner's permits.

White's office also has expanded online renewal options for expired licenses and ID cards, mailing letters to eligible customers with a PIN required to renew online, rather than waiting in line at a Drivers Services Facility.

Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN.

Those who must visit a Drivers Services Facility in-person include anyone getting their first license or ID card, first-time REAL ID applicants, and those age 75 and older.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023. After that point, travelers will need either a REAL ID card, passport, or other acceptable form of ID for airline travel. The TSA provides a list of acceptable IDs online.