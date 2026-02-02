Illinois partners with Ring doorbell cameras to help domestic violence survivors
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is announcing a new partnership between Illinois and Amazon's doorbell camera company Ring to help domestic violence survivors.
Raoul and the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence are holding a news conference to announce a new community initiative with Ring that they said will support survivors with technology and safety tools.
The details of that partnership will be announced at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Chicago.