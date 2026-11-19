Illinois regulators will decide on whether they'll grant Peoples Gas' request for a $144 million rate hike Thursday.

Peoples Gas, which is the largest natural gas supplier in Northern Illinois and has nearly 900,000 customers in the city of Chicago alone, requested a $202 million rate increase in January before lowering the ask to the current $144 million figure later in the year.

If the Illinois Commerce Commission approves the rate hike in full, the average household would see a $7-$8 increase on their monthly gas bill starting in 2027.

Peoples Gas spokesman David Schwartz said the spending was necessary to retire 1,000 miles of pipes as directed by the commission and characterized the advocates' demonstration as political.

But there has been pushback on the proposal from consumers and watchdog groups, and even in the ICC itself. In October, administrative law judges at the ICC submitted a proposed order that recommended lowering the rate hike to $66.2 million. Advocates are calling for even deeper cuts, and seeking an overhaul of Peoples' embattled program to retire aging lead pipes.

At the end of October, consumer groups hand delivered more than 10,000 petitions urging regulators to reject the rate hike.

A group of alderpersons and consumer advocates from Citizens Utility Board and the Illinois Public Interest Research Group say since 2011, Peoples Gas has raised rates by nearly $500 million.

CUB and PIRG have strongly opposed the rate hike proposals, saying they include hidden bonuses for corporate executives, inflated profit margins and wasteful spending on the Pipe Retirement Program.

The ICC will have the hearing before they issue their final order at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A final order is not guaranteed to be issued during the meeting, but is very likely.