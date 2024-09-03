New Illinois program urges teens to raise awareness about organ donation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new program launched Tuesday, aiming to teach teens about organ donation and encourage them to serve as organ and tissue donation ambassadors.

The Lifesaving Education and Awareness on Donation, or LEAD, program intends to increase awareness among teens.

"There are very few things that you can do in life and in government that can truly save lives. This is one of them," said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. "Alone, one single donor can save up to 25 lives."

High school students can receive community service credit for participating in the program. They just need to get a faculty member to serve as program adviser and work with the Secretary of State's office regional program coordinator—who will provide virtual training materials, answer questions, and provide guidance.

Teens are also encouraged to host events and spread the word about the importance of signing up to be an organ donor.

Morgan Lietz, a senior at Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, was introduced by Giannoulias as an "outstanding young organ donor." She explained that she learned about the importance of organ donation when her stepmother passed away from kidney failure.

"My dad explained that sometimes people get sick, and they need new organs," Lietz said. "He also explained that there are not enough organs available, and not everyone finds a match. Finding this out made me sad, and I wanted to help."

Lietz noted that she was recently accepted into the National Honors Society—which requires 30 hours of community service. To accomplish this goal, but also out of her passion for the cause of organ donation, Lietz said worked donor registration tables at several events—and partnered with the Windy City Thunderbolts in doing so.

It was no accident that Giannoulias and his team held the event to announce the program at Walter Payton College Prep High School, 1034 N. Wells St. Legendary Bears running back Walter Payton—who died of a rare liver illness called primary sclerosing cholangitis in 1999 at the age of 46—was a dedicated advocate for organ and tissue donation.