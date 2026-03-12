Illinois player wins Mega Millions jackpot in drawing this week

An Illinois Lottery player this week won the Mega Millions jackpot, worth $536 million.

The Illinois Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased online, and matched all five numbers in the Mega Ball in Tuesday's drawing.

Those numbers were 16, 21, 30, 35, 65 and Mega Ball 7.

The winner will collect a lump sum of more than $244 million before taxes.

This is the second-largest ever prize won by an online lottery player within the U.S., and the fifth Illinois Lottery player to win the Mega Millions jackpot in nearly five years, the Illinois Lottery said.

Most recently in March 2025, a ticket bought by a convenience store in Cortland, Illinois, in rural DeKalb County won a $349 million Mega Millions jackpot. In June 2024, an iLottery player won $552 million, the largest prize ever for an online lottery player.

In July 2022, a ticket bought at a gas station in the northwest Chicago suburb of Des Plaines won a $1.34 billion Mega Millions prize — still the largest ever in Illinois.

In June 2021, a Mega Millions player won $56 million from a ticket bought at a Citgo station in south suburban Crestwood.

Meanwhile, a second iLottery player in Illinois won a $5 million prize in the Mega Millions drawing this week.